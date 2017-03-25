Carolina feeling “sweet” after shutting down Baylor

NEW YORK CITY (WOLO) — For the first time in program history, the Gamecock men are marching on the Elite 8.

Carolina nearly controlled their Sweet 16 game against Baylor from the start, building on a 15 point halftime lead to beat the Bears 70-50 on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.

After waiting 44 years for a single March Madness win, USC has earned their third in a row, and is one victory away from the Final Four.

ABC Columbia Sports Director Mike Gillespie is in the Big Apple with the garnet and black. Click the video above to hear his story as head coach Frank Martin and the players break down the newest chapter of their team’s historic run.