Familiar foes USC and Florida fight for the Final Four

NEW YORK CITY (WOLO) — The Gamecocks and Gators have played against each other plenty of times, but no previous matchup holds similar stakes to their Sunday showdown.

USC and UF, each representing the SEC, will face off in NYC in the Elite 8 at Madison Square Garden at 2:20 p.m. Carolina has already gone farther into March Madness than any team in program history, but is just 40 minutes and one more victory away from the Final Four.

Click the video above to see ABC Columbia Sports Director Mike Gillepsie’s full preview from Time Square, as both sides break down their season series, their familiarity with each other, and what’s at stake.