Glo For a Cure Event Raises Money For Sanfilippo Syndrome

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-Dozens of South Carolinians lit up Wheat street in Columbia Saturday night to raise money for Sanfilippo Syndrome.

The cure Sanilippo Foundation hosted its annual Glo For a Cure 5k Walk/Run at Blatt PE Center.

This event was spearheaded after a Forest Acres family found out their daughter had the disease.

Glenn and Cara O’Neill’s daughter Eliza was diagnosed with Sanfilippo Syndrome, a rare degenerative disease that slowly robs children of their skills and knowledge until they die in their teenage years.

They raised millions to bring a clinical trial to life and went into seclusion to ensure that Eliza would not contract a virus that would disqualify her from it.

“The work we’re doing today is for those families ten years from now and I think we care so much about those families we don’t even know yet because we’re living through it and we’ve lived through it,” Glenn said. “That’s why I believe as a community, these Sanfilipo families are all so close.”

Click here to donate.