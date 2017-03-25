Multiple Agencies Investigating After Child Shot in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Multiple agencies are investigating a shooting that sent a child to the hospital Saturday.

Columbia police say the shooting happened Saturday afternoon at the Cypress Run Apartments on Broad River Road.

Officers say initial information indicates that the child found a gun that wasn’t properly secured.

The child is at a hospital where the condition is unknown at this time.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting the Columbia Police Department with its investigation.