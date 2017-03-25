Will Muschamp updates Gamecocks’ growth this Spring

Carolina football held their 11th practice of the 15 allowed during spring season on Saturday, scrimmaging at Williams-Brice Stadium.

As the Garnet and Black game approaches, click the video above from ABC Columbia Sports to hear from Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp. Coach breaks down the areas of improvement for his team, what his staff is looking for out of their players, and the excitement around the basketball teams and their NCAA Tournament runs.