Columbia Open Art Studios

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready for local artists to open up their works to Columbia.

64 artists in the City of Columbia, Lexington and Richland counties will take part in the Columbia Open Studios.

According to organizers, this is the seventh annual event and it is free to the public.

It is being sponsored by 701 Center for Contemporary Art. The artists will open their studios throughout the event dates.

Saturday April 1, 10 am and Sunday April 2, Noon