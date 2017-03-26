FBI: Investigation Into NY Teen Missing in SC Progresses

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) _ The FBI says its work in a wooded area of South Carolina has brought authorities closer to resolving the case of a New York teenager who disappeared during a spring break trip that she took without her family’s knowledge in 2009.

Multiple media outlets report an FBI supervisory agent said Sunday the work over three days in Georgetown County “progressed the investigation” into the disappearance of 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel of Rochester, New York.

She was last seen leaving a Myrtle Beach resort on April 25, 2009.

Authorities have kept mum about what they were doing and what they appeared to be looking for in the area with K-9s and an excavation unit that were brought in Saturday.

FBI supervisory agent Don Woods said authorities are confident they’re “getting closer to resolving this matter.”