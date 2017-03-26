Gamecock Fans Take Over 5 Points And USC Campus After Win

ABC Columbia Staff

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- From the bars to the fountains, die hard Gamecock fans painted the city garnet and black after the men’s basketball team booked their final four ticket.

Hundreds of fans took a dip in the Water Fountain outside of Thomas Cooper Library and the Fountain in Five Points.

The Madness in the Midlands has become somewhat of a tradition for fans during the NCAA Tournament.

Fans were also seen chanting throughout the streets, even to the point of blocking roadways.

