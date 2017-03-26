Gamecock Men’s Basketball Team Arrival Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (March 26, 2017) – The University of South Carolina men’s basketball team will arrive at Colonial Life Arena at approximately 10 pm this evening. Fans are encouraged to greet the team in the front of the arena, near Foundation Square (main entrance of CLA).

Coach Frank Martin and Athletics Director Ray Tanner will say a few words to the crowd.

The Gamecocks will travel to Phoenix, Ariz., to participate in the Final Four after defeating Florida, 77-70, to capture the East Regional Championship on Sunday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It will be Gamecock men’s basketball first appearance in the NCAA Final Four.