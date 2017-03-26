Gamecocks marching on to first Final Four

NEW YORK CITY (WOLO) — The Gamecocks have stepped over mountains on their run through the NCAA Tournament. On Sunday afternoon, at the Mecca of basketball – Madison Square Garden – each player and Frank Martin took turns climbing the ladder and cutting the nets down.

Seven-seed Carolina came back from a seven-point halftime deficit and defeated SEC rival, four-seed Florida, 77-70 to win the East Regional Championship and advance to the Final Four for the first time in program history.

It’s been a March Madness of news for the garnet and black: first tournament bid since 2004, first tournament win since 1973, first Sweet 16 in the modern format since the field expanded past 32 teams, and first ever Elite 8 appearance. The Gators, who split their regular season series with the Gamecocks, each team winning at home, made seven threes of their 12 attempts in the first half. But USC’s defense kept UF cold from the outside in the last twenty minutes, making zero of their 14 attempts.

Sindarius Thornwell, who was named the East Region’s “Most Outstanding Player”, shined once again. The SEC Player of the Year scored 26 points, pulled down 7 rebounds, and recorded two steals against the Gators, all matching his NCAA Tournament averages. PJ Dozier added 17 points, also making the All-East Tournament team with “Sin”.

With the victory, USC will continue their season in the suburbs of Phoenix, heading west to Arizona where they’ll take on their first one-seed of March Madness in West champion Gonzaga. The Gamecocks and Bulldogs will battle at University of Phoenix Stadium, two wins from a National Championship, on Saturday April 1. Each team will be making their debut in the National Semifinals.

The outcome also gives this 2016-17 Gamecocks team the single-season wins record in program history with 26, breaking the record just set by last year’s USC squad.

Stay tuned for postgame reaction with Sports Director Mike Gillespie up in New York City all day on ABCColumbia.com and ABC Columbia News at 11.