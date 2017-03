Sindarius Thornwell breaks down USC vs. UF ahead of Elite 8

NEW YORK CITY (WOLO) — Click the video above from ABC Columbia Sports to hear Sindarius Thornwell’s Saturday comments ahead of the Gamecocks Elite 8 showdown with SEC rival Florida.

(7) USC and (4) UF play for a spot in the Final Four, what would be Carolina’s first trip to the National Semifinals, at 2:20 p.m. at Madison Square Garden Sunday.