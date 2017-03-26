Sumter Man Charged in Ongoing Fatal Wreck Investigation

SUMTER, SC (WOLO)- Sumter Police are continuing to investigate after a man was killed in a crash late Saturday night.

The wreck happened before 11:45 p.m. on Broad Street between Wilson Hall and Mason roads.

Officers say initial reports indicate a Nissan Sentra and a Yukon met nearly head on after the Yukon turned off Mason Road in the wrong direction onto Broad Street and into the path of the Sentra.

The front-seat passenger of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to Palmetto Health Tuomey where he was treated and released. Their names are being withheld pending notification of family members by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Yukon, Michael Demore, 44, of Sumter, was taken to Palmetto Health Tuomey and treated before being released into police custody and booked at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center. He is charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death.

The S.C. Highway Patrol and its Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team have been asked to assist in the investigation.