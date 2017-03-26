Thornwell’s rise coincides with the Gamecocks ride to Elite 8

NEW YORK CITY (WOLO) — The SEC Player of the Year has made a strong case for being the most outstanding of the NCAA Tournament to this point.

In his first go through March Madness, Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell has taken the brackets and opposition by storm. Averaging 25.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and two steals a game through the Sweet 16, “Sin” has led his school to the Elite 8 for the first time in program history.

USC takes on conference rival Florida Sunday afternoon (2:20 p.m) at Madison Square Garden, 40 minutes away from the Final Four.

Click the video above to see sports director Mike Gillespie’s story on how Thornwell’s teammates value his impact and leadership as they look to add more first and push off the senior’s last game in garnet and black.