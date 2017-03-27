More Than 3K Raised to Send Gamecock Jesus to Final Four

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Gamecock fans are helping send one super fan to Phoenix this weekend to watch a team he never stopped believing in compete in their first final four appearance.

Carlton Thompson, also known as Gamecock Jesus, told ABC Columbia at the Universities Pep Rally that he wouldn’t be able to see the Gamecocks play in New York during the sweet 16, but he wish he could.

In five hours a GoFundMe account surpassed its goal of $3,500 to send the loyal fan to basketball heaven.

This will be the first time in program history that the USC men’s basketball team has made it to the final four.

“Believe in the Gamecocks, because they believe in themselves,” Thompson said.