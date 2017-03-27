Columbia Man Found Hiding in Leaves After Breaking Into Vacant Orangeburg Business

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies found a 41-year-old Columbia man hiding in some leaves over the weekend after a motorist reported suspicious activity near a former Orangeburg business.

On March 26, Bryan Marra is accused of going to the former Ryan’s in Orangeburg, forcing his way into the vacant budiling and causing $10,000 in damages.

He’s charged with second-degree burglary, grand larceny, possession of burglary tools, malicious injury to personal property, and malicious injury to telephone or utility systems.

Deputies say numerous items that appeared to have been removed from the business were discovered outside of main entrance of the former steak house.

Some of those items included power tool and spare batteries, metal sheets folded up for easier carrying, a bin filled with copper wire, authorities say.

According to deputies, an industrial transformer had been taken apart.

Bond was set at $55,000.

