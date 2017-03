DSS Child Abuse Verdict

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The South Carolina Department of Social Services says the abuse of a toddler that led to a $3.75 million verdict against the agency is a heartbreaking tragedy.

DSS spokeswoman Karen Wingo said Monday the number of child abuse investigations has nearly doubled from 2013 to 2016 as complaints are investigated more often. New DSS Director Susan Alford took over in 2015.

The abuse happened in 2013 in Spartanburg County.