Frank Martin’s Postgame Comments After Beating Florida in Elite Eight

NEW YORK, NY (WOLO) — Frank Martin and the Gamecocks cut down the nets for the first time in school history Sunday in New York City.

At Madison Square Garden, on a cold and rainy afternoon in the Big Apple, Martin and his Gamecocks rallied from a seven-point deficit at halftime to tie and eventually take the lead for a 77-70 win over the four-seed Florida Gators in the Elite Eight.

With the win, the Gamecocks advance to their first Final Four in school history and face Gonzaga on Saturday at 6:09 p.m. EST.