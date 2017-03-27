Funeral Services Held for Family Members Killed in Fire

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–It was a somber goodbye Monday for friends and family of the Kelly family.

Four members of the family, killed in a house fire a week ago. were laid to rest.

Scott Kelly, his wife Mandy, two of their children, 9 year old Lizzie and ten month old Judah were remembered Monday.

Their two other children and their grandmother escaped the fire.

The fire so extensive, SLED cited the cause of the fire as ” Undetermined”.

The service was held at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce.