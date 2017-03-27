“Gamecock Jesus” Looks Forward to Final Four Trip

Student Who Started GoFundMe Page Says He Deserves It

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Just last week, Carlton Thompson, better known as Gamecock Jesus or Baseline Jesus, told ABC Columbia he wished he could watch his Gamecocks make their historic tournament run in-person. Today, his wish has been granted thanks to the support of the Gamecock community.

USC Junior, Michael Murtaugh III created a GoFundMe page to help get the fan of over 40 years to the Phoenix. USC fans responded by opening their hearts and their wallets. The page raised over $5,000 in less than 24 hours.

Murtaugh says he did not know Gamecock Jesus personally but he felt he should be in Arizona with the team.

“I hadn’t even met him until last night but this guy is awesome to the community, he’s at every game. He’s great support so we figured we’d give back to him and try to get him there,” said Murtaugh.

Thompson said the support is a blessing. “I feel so much love from the fans, the coaches, the players, the staff, everybody,” said Thompson.

Murtaugh said the GoFundMe account has officially been turned over to Thompson.