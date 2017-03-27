Gamecocks still dreaming, still playing, onto Final Four

NEW YORK CITY (WOLO) — The historic ride continues to new heights with new hardware to bring home to Columbia.

For the first time in program history, the University of South Carolina men’s basketball team is going to the Final Four, off to Phoenix as champions of the East Regional in the NCAA Tournament.

Seven-seed USC beat SEC rival, four-seed Florida 77-70, playing in front of over 20,000 people at a sold out Madison Square Garden Sunday afternoon. Their dream ride continues, and the Gamecocks have no plans on waking up just yet.

