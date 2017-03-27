Garnet and Black Spring Game Kickoff Changed for Final Four

Greg Brzozowski

Gamecock athletics announced on Monday that the Carolina football team will hold their annual Garnet and Black Spring Game Saturday earlier in the day, due to the men’s basketball team playing in their first Final Four.

Kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium was set for 2 p.m., now the athletics department stated the new start time will be at noon.

After winning the East bracket of the NCAA Tournament and advancing to the National Semifinals on Sunday, Frank Martin’s team takes on Gonzaga Saturday at 6:09 p.m.

Stay tuned to ABC Columbia Sports and check abccolumbia.com for any additional updates.

