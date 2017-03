Kelly Family Laid to Rest Monday

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Four members of a family killed a week ago are scheduled to be laid to rest Monday.

The Lexington County Coroner says the mother, father and two of their small children killed in the blaze inside their Mossborrough Drive home died as a result of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning. The fire so extensive, SLED cited the cause of the fire as ” Undetermined”.

The homegoing service is set for 1 in the afternoon at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce.