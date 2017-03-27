Maxwell, Ledsi Coming to CLA June 6

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – This Summer, Maxwell will embark on a headlining arena tour with a stop in Columbia at Colonial Life Arena on June 6.

Ledisi will open for Maxwell with Leela James to also play on select dates.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. and will be available at ticketmaster.com, the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena, by phone 800-745-3000, livenation.com or via the Live Nation app.

TIDAL member ticket pre-sale goes live March 28 at 10 a.m.

Artist VIP Packages that include meet & greets with all artists will be available starting March 28 via Future Beat.

Additionally, $1 from every ticket purchased will be donated to Artists for Peace and Justice.