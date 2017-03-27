Neighbor Alerts Kershaw County Deputies to Break-In

1/3 Johnny Alston

2/3 Lamontae Bostick

3/3 Shambrica Sumter





KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies say an alert neighbor helped them catch a trio involved in a home burglary.

On March 24, the neighbor called 911 in reference to a break-in at home in the Pepperidge subdivision in Lugoff. Deputies say the home was previously burglarized in November of 2016.

Deputies say they were given a description of the suspects and the Dodge Neon that was circling the neighborhood.

During a traffic stop, Shaquanna Sumter, 22, Lamontae Bostick, 22, and Johnny Alston, 21, were questioned and arrested.

Deputies say Bostick’s 11-month-old child was in the vehicle unrestrained.

All three have been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and housebreaking.

Sumter was charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

During the traffic stop, deputies say Sumter admitted to dropping off one of the two men.

According to authorities, surveillance video caught the two men attempting to break into the home.

Alston is being charged in the November burglary, after authorities say he was identified from a photo that was taken during that incident.

Bostick is still being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

Sumter and Alson were released on bond.

Authorities say the child was released into the care of its mother.