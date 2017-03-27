Officials: Food Shortage at Harvest Hope Food Bank

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Harvest Hope Food Bank faces a severe food shortage, with the food bank’s warehouses down to less than a day’s supply of product. Harvest Hope is the state’s largest food bank, covering 20 counties and feeding nearly 50,000 people each week.

The lull in supplies comes as Harvest Hope prepares for what is traditionally a busy period: spring break for public schools. Many children in South Carolina get free or reduced lunch at school and during holidays, such as spring break, the food bank sees a surge in clients as parents attempt to ensure that their children will not be hungry while meals at school are not available.

“Last week, our Greenville warehouse was taking food directly from a truck to the emergency food pantry” said Denise Holland, Harvest Hope’s CEO. “Our Columbia and Florence warehouses aren’t any better. Things are very tight, but I know with the public’s help we can make sure we don’t have to turn anyone away.”

Harvest Hope Food Bank covers a 20 county territory, spanning from Greenville through the Midlands to the Pee Dee. More than 330,000 people in their territory are food insecure, meaning they miss at least one meal a month. In some areas of their territory, one in three children are food insecure.

The items which Harvest Hope encourages as donations are canned fruits and vegetables, canned meats, peanut butter, shelf stable foods, pastas, diapers, and formula. Monetary donations are also accepted, with each dollar donated providing five meals for the hungry. Those interested in donating can visit www.harvesthope.org for more information.