Poe to Leave Conservative Freedom Caucus

Washington, DC (WOLO) — After the failed passing of the GOP health care bill – the finger pointing into who hindered the votes needed are ramping up.

Texas representative Ted Poe announced his resignation of the Conservative Freedom Caucus because of their alleged opposition to the bill.

It was a stinging defeat for President Donald Trump and house Republican leaders. One GOP aide says other freedom caucus members could follow Representative Poe’s lead.