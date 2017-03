Richland Two School Board Meeting, Input on Budget

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland Two School Board will hold a school board meeting on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.

According to school officials, during the meeting a 5pm session will be held for public input on the 2017-2018 General Fund Budget.

School officials say following the Budget Input Session, the board will convene in executive session to discuss student, personnel and contractual matters.

Public session will resume at 7 p.m.