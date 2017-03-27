Shooting Suspect Barricades Self Inside Columbia Mall

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Richland County Deputies are on scene of a barricade situation at the Columbia Place Mall.

Deputies responded to the mall on Two Notch road just before 8:00pm Sunday in reference to an alarm call.

Upon arrival deputies discovered that shots were fired into a business.

Deputies stayed on scene to clear the business and located a suspect inside the mall.

A little after 12:00am the suspect barricaded himself inside the Columbia Place Mall and has not been complying, according to deputies.

A hostage negotiation team is on scene trying to get the suspect to come outside.

