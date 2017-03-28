Coastal’s Rally Falls Short in 7-6 Loss at #7 North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (CCU SID) – Local products Wood Myers (Chapel Hill) and Cory Wood (Raleigh) each hit home runs for the Chanticleers but Coastal Carolina’s rally came up just shot in a 7-6 loss at #7 North Carolina Tuesday night at Boshamer Stadium.

A pair of CCU (15-10) errors in the seventh and eighth innings led to four unearned runs for the Tar Heels (19-6).

Myers, who began his career with Tar Heels, hit a solo home run for CCU’s first run and later scored when Wood hit a three-run blast in the ninth to provide the eventual final score, 7-6.

The Tar Heels grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first as Logan Warmoth hit a one-out home run, his fifth of the season.

Another solo shot in the fourth inning, this time by Kyle Datres, gave the Tar Heels a 2-0 lead on just their third hit of the game.

Coastal Carolina answered with a solo home run of its own in the top of the fifth as Myers launched the first pitch of the frame over the right field wall for his fourth round-tripper of the season.

The fourth solo home run of the game tied the game at 2-2 as Coastal’s Billy Cooke started the sixth inning with a blast to left field for his fourth dinger of the season. Cooke has now reached base (by hit/walk/hit by pitch) in all of his 24 games this season and 27 straight dating back to last season. (Last season, Cooke also had a streak of 30 consecutive games reaching base safely.)

North Carolina loaded the bases and took advantage of a CCU error to score four runs, three unearned, in the seventh. Tyler Lynn started things with an infield single. After a sacrifice bunt, pinch hitter Adam Pate walked. Cody Roberts then reached on an error to load the bases. Brian Miller followed with an RBI single to right field. After a strikeout, pinch hitter Brandon Martorano walked to force home Pate. Datres then dumped a single to right-center field to bring home a pair of runs for a 6-2 lead.

The Chants cut their deficit in half, 6-3, with a run in the top of the eighth. Matt Beaird drew a leadoff walk, moved to second on a ground out and took third on a wild pitch. Jordan Gore followed with an RBI ground out that scored Beaird.

The Tar Heels got that run back in the bottom of the eight. With one out, Zack Gahagan reached on an error. After a walk to Utah Jones, Roberts lined a double to centerfield. Gahagan scored on the play, but Jones, trailing Gahagan by just a few steps, was out at the plate.

In the ninth, Myers drew a one-out walk and pinch hitter Rafi Vazquez was hit by a pitch with two outs. Wood cleared the bases with his three-run home run. Matt Beaird singled and was lifted for pinch runner Josh Crump. The junior, who was the tying run, stole second before UNC Closer Josh Hiatt recoded the final out.

CCU starter Zack Hopeck allowed four hits and two runs over 5.1 innings and left the game tied, 2-2. Austin Kitchen (2-2) suffered the loss as he allowed three hits and four runs (one earned).

The Chanticleers return home to host UNC Wilmington on Wednesday at 6 pm. The game is a makeup for one of the two games with the Seahawks that were postponed earlier in the month.