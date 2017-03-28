Court Date Set for Long-Time Senator Accused of Misconduct

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Veteran South Carolina Sen. John Courson is scheduled to appear in court on accusations he used campaign donations for personal expenses.

Prosecutor David Pascoe says a bond hearing for the 72-year-old senator is scheduled Wednesday afternoon at the Richland County Courthouse in Columbia. The state grand jury indicted the Columbia Republican earlier this month on three ethics charges.

Courson has said the charges are false, and his attorney has said Courson is eager to fight them in front of a jury. Until the case is resolved, Courson is suspended from the seat he’s held for 33 years.

All three charges are tied to Courson’s payments to veteran GOP strategist Richard Quinn, who has not been charged.

The indictment is part of Pascoe’s expanding probe into possible Statehouse corruption.