Elliott Fans Career-Best Nine, Tosses One-Hitter in 8-0 (5) Furman Win

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) – Behind senior Jessica Elliott’s one-hitter, South Carolina (22-12) cruised to an 8-0 win in five innings over Furman (16-16) on Tuesday evening at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field.

Elliott (9-6) struck out a career-best nine and walked three in the one-hit bid, her third time to hold a foe to one hit or less this season. At the plate, freshman Mackenzie Boesel led the way, going 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two runs scored. Junior Tiara Duffy also went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.

Senior left fielder Taylor Williams put the Gamecocks on the board in the second with her two-out, two-run home run to right center, her third of the season. An inning later, Boesel sent one over the wall in left for her team-leading sixth round-tripper of the year, giving the Gamecocks a 3-0 lead.

The Gamecocks added more in the fourth, with the first run scoring on an errant throw after junior Lauren Stewart laid down a sacrifice bunt. Junior Kamryn Watts made it 5-0 with her ground out later in the frame. Junior Krystan White followed hits by Boesel and sophomore Kennedy Clark that started the fifth with a deep fly to right, allowing Boesel to score on the sacrifice fly. Junior Jordyn Augustus ripped one in the gap that the Paladin centerfielder couldn’t hold on to for a double, scoring Clark. Duffy wrapped the ball game with a bunt that stopped a foot from the first-base line, letting Augustus score and end the game at 8-0.

Furman pitcher Lindsey Bert (9-8) took the loss, allowing eight runs, five earned, on nine hits and a walk.

Game Changer

Elliott struck out the first five batters of the contest, a sign of the dominance she would exhibit in the game.

Key Stat

South Carolina’s batters did not strike out in the run-rule win.

NOTABLES

– Taylor Williams’ home run moves her into a tie for 12th at South Carolina with 15 in her career.

– White’s sacrifice fly puts her into a tie for ninth on the Gamecocks’ career lists, tying four others.

– Five Gamecocks had one hit: Taylor Williams with a homer, Augustus with a double and singles by Clark, junior Alyssa VanDerveer and senior Victoria Williams. Clark also walked once.

– The Gamecocks are now 8-0 against South Carolina teams this season with three more on the schedule: a trip to Coastal Carolina (April 11) and a home doubleheader versus Charleston Southern (April 18).

Quoting head coach Beverly Smith

“Today was a really solid attack. Our offense was able to produce in multiple innings. Taylor Williams got us on the board with a big home run. Mackenzie Boesel also had a big day at the plate, but we did a lot of the little things well too. We had a couple of successful bunts. Jordyn Augustus came off the bench and hit a double for us. A lot of people contributed to today’s win.

On Jessica Elliott’s outing

She was excellent tonight. Her rise ball was really working; getting a lot of swings and misses. I was proud of that. And anytime we get a shutout, I’m thrilled.

Up Next

The Gamecocks host No. 7/5 Texas A&M this weekend, starting with a 2 p.m. EDT first pitch on Saturday, April 1 that will be televised by the SEC Network. Sunday’s game has moved to 5 p.m., with ESPNU providing the coverage.