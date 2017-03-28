Frank Martin: “I’m having the time of my life”

Frank Martin addressed the media Tuesday afternoon for about an hour before the Gamecocks leave for the Final Four in Phoenix Wednesday.

For Martin and the Gamecock at this point in the tournament, the ceiling is the roof. Carolina was picked to lose in three-straight NCAA Tournament games and had to rally to beat three of their four opponents in the Big Dance so far. But the formula has worked for USC. The Gamecocks are 4-0 in since losing to Alabama in the SEC Tournament, but more importantly, USC and its eccentric coach are having fun in the process.

Click the video to watch our story from ABC Columbia News at 6.