Gamecock Athletics, AAA Travel Agent Offer Tips for Final Four Traveling

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- As the Gamecock men and women advance to the Final Four, many fans are hoping to invest in a trip to Dallas or Phoenix but they will have to move fast.

Executive Associate Director Charles Bloom says USC’s Athletic Department is officially out of tickets for the big games but there is still hope for those looking to go. “You got to get tickets. I would say if you don’t have a ticket already and you want to go, the secondary market is probably the best place to go. Prime Sports is an NCAA partner that handles the secondary market for them,” said Bloom.

Ernie King of AAA Forest Acres said taking to the skies may be your best option. “To save yourself a little bit of time, you’re going to want to fly. Obviously, driving distance to Dallas or Phoenix you’re looking at over 10 hours or 15 hours, if you decided to drive you will have to factor in an extra day for travel.”

As far as finding a place to stay, King said the closer hotels may be more expensive but it could save you money in the long run.

If you cannot get your hand on the game ticket, Bloom said fans can still enjoy the many festivities the take place out west around the cities while the tournaments are there.