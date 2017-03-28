Gamecocks Going Straight to Dallas for Final Four

Following their Elite Eight victory Monday night over three-seed Florida State, the top-seed Gamecocks aren’t wasting any time getting started on their Final Four experience.

Dawn Staley and her players are going right to Dallas.

Kaela Davis won Stockton Regional “Most Outstanding Player” as USC beat FSU in California 71-64.

While the Carolina women joined the men by also advancing to the National Semifinals of the NCAA Tournament, they won’t come back to Colonial Life Arena for a hero’s welcome like the scene in the Capital City Sunday night. To properly prepare for their matchup against two-seed and Lexington regional champ Stanford, USC is heading directly to Texas, where they’ll face the Cardinal on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center.

The team’s Twitter account confirmed their plans Monday night.

Can't make it home to Columbia before needing to be in Dallas, so heading straight there! https://t.co/y5Mv1VGoWi — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) March 28, 2017

The garnet and black are making their second appearance in the Final Four in program history, as Staley led the women to their first trip to this stage of March Madness in 2015. USC lost to Notre Dame one game short of the NCAA Championship, falling to the Fighting Irish 66-65.

The University of South Carolina is just the 10th school in the history of college basketball to have both their men and women make the Final Four in the same season. The feat has been achieved just 13 times in the sport.