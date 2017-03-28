Gamecocks Travel To The Citadel On Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina (17-6) is back in action on Tuesday traveling to Charleston to face The Citadel (9-15). First pitch at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park is 7 p.m.

RANKINGS

South Carolina is ranked in every major collegiate rankings. The Gamecocks are ranked No. 4 by Perfect Game, No. 6 by Baseball America and in the USA Today coaches poll, No. 7 by D1Baseball and No. 8 by Collegiate Baseball. South Carolina also had a RPI ranking of No. 4 released by the NCAA on Monday.

RECAP

South Carolina went 3-1 last week with a non-conference win vs. Charleston Southern and two of three wins in the weekend series vs. Alabama. The Gamecocks are 17-6 on the year and 5-1 in SEC play, tied for first in the conference after two weeks of play.

TO ARMS

The pitching staff continues to put up solid numbers as the staff finished with a team ERA of 2.73 on the weekend with 56 strikeouts in 56. 0 innings pitched. Alabama hit .238 for the weekend as the Gamecocks earned the series victory. For the season, South Carolina’s pitching staff has a 2.82 team ERA. The Gamecocks have allowed 76 runs, 66 earned, on 166 hits in 211.0 innings with 237 strikeouts to 84 walks and opponents hitting .215 against them. South Carolina is second in the SEC in ERA, third in opposing batting average and fifth in strikeouts. Carolina’s 2.73 ERA in six SEC games is second-best in the league as well.

AT THE PLATE AND ON THE FIELD

South Carolina is hitting .272 (208-for-764) for the season with a .363 on-base percentage and a .414 slugging percentage. The Gamecocks have 21 homers on the year. South Carolina has equaled or out-hit its opponent in 17 of 23 games this year. South Carolina is fielding .978 for the season.

SUPERLATIVES

South Carolina is 14-3 on the year when scoring first in a game and 13-2 when entering the seventh inning with a lead and 16-1 when entering the ninth inning with the lead. The Gamecocks are 9-1 when scoring six or more runs and 16-4 when allowing five runs or less. South Carolina is 10-5 in games decided by three runs or less.

LAST TIME VS. THE CITADEL

Sophomore outfielder TJ Hopkins homered twice and sophomore catcher Chris Cullen added a homer and a career-high five RBI as well as seventh ranked South Carolina belted out a season-high 15 hits on the way to a 12-5 win over The Citadel on March 7 at Founders Park. Sophomore right-hander Graham Lawson earned his first victory of the season.

START WITH CLARKE

Junior right-hander Clarke Schmidt returned to the rotation this weekend after sitting out last week with a mild oblique strain. Schmidt was effective in a no-decision in Sunday’s 4-2 win. He allowed one run on just three hits in six innings with no walks and five strikeouts. Schmidt is 3-0 on the year with a 1.12 ERA. He has allowed seven runs, four earned, on 22 hits in 32.0 innings with 10 walks and 36 strikeouts. Opponents are hitting only .190 against him. Schmidt is sixth in the SEC in ERA and ninth in opposing batting average.

WILLIAMS’ STREAK CONTINUES

Junior first baseman Matt Williams has reached base safely in 21 straight games. He is South Carolina’s leading hitter with a .358 average (24-for-67) with 12 runs scored, two doubles, a homer and 10 RBI. He owns a .489 on-base percentage and a .433 slugging mark. Williams ranks sixth in the SEC in on-base percentage and 12th in batting average.

THE CROWE SHOW

Despite a no-decision, junior right-hander Wil Crowe turned in another quality start in Saturday’s 6-5 win vs. Alabama. Crowe allowed two runs on five hits in 6.1 innings with two walks and five strikeouts. For the season, he is 3-0 with a 2.75 ERA in six starts. He has allowed 11 runs on 26 hits in 36.0 innings with 13 walks and a team-high 41 strikeouts. Opponents are hitting .195 against him. He is tied for eighth in the SEC in strikeouts, ranks 10th in opposing batting average and is 15th in innings pitched.

TJ LEADS IT OFF

Sophomore outfielder TJ Hopkins put together a multi-hit game in Friday’s loss vs. Alabama and a multi-RBI game in Saturday’s win vs. the Crimson Tide. Hopkins was 2-for-5 on Friday and 1-for-3 with two RBI on Saturday. He is hitting .282 (20-for-71) with a team-high 20 runs scored and 11 RBI. His .507 slugging percentage leads the team.

Hopkins won the Tom Price Award as MVP for the Gamecocks in the Clemson series. His top game of the series was game three when he went 3-for-5 with his second triple of the season and a pair of runs scored. He also had a key diving catch to record the final out in a 2-0 win at Clemson.

HILL ON THE MOUND

Sophomore right-hander Adam Hill was solid despite a loss in Friday’s 4-2 win to the Crimson Tide. He allowed three runs on eight hits in six innings with a walk and set a season-high with nine strikeouts. Hill is 1-3 with a 2.15 ERA in five starts. He has allowed nine runs, seven earned, on 23 hits in 29.1 innings with 11 walks and 34 strikeouts. Opponents are hitting .217 against him. Hill is 13th in the SEC in ERA. Hill also has 14 strikeouts in two league games, tied for fourth-best in the conference.

THERE’S Hunter Taylor

Junior catcher Hunter Taylor was 1-for-4 with a double, a RBI and two runs scored in the 6-5 win vs. Alabama. He was also 2-for-3 with a RBI double in the 3-0 win vs. Charleston Southern. Taylor is hitting .343 (12-for-35) with seven runs scored and three RBI as well as four doubles and a .455 on-base percentage. He has reached base in nine straight games.

THAT’S TOLBERT

Junior infielder LT Tolbert was South Carolina’s top hitter in the Alabama series batting .364 (4-for-11). Tolbert tied a career-high with three hits in Saturday’s 6-5 win. Tolbert is second on the team in hitting with a .301 average (22-for-73) on the year with eight runs scored and eight RBI. He is fielding 1.000 as well with 24 putouts and 49 assists, primarily at second base. Tolbert’s seven multi-hit games leads the team.

HOGAN HITS

Freshman first baseman Riley Hogan got the start at designated hitter and delivered for the Gamecocks in Sunday’s 4-2 win going 2-for-3 with a RBI double and reaching base in three of four plate appearances. Hogan raised his season average to .294 (5-for-17) with a .400 on-base percentage.

REAGAN FROM THE LEFT

Senior left-hander Josh Reagan earned a win in relief in Saturday’s victory vs. Alabama allowing three runs on six hits in 3.2 innings with two walks and three strikeouts. Reagan is 3-0 with a 2.25 ERA in 10 relief appearances with a save as well. Opponents are hitting .209 against him. Reagan is one of five pitchers in the SEC with two league wins.

BOWERS BRINGS IT

Senior right-hander Colie Bowers picked up his third save of the season with 0.2 scoreless innings of relief in Sunday’s 4-2 win vs. Alabama. Bowers has a 0.54 ERA in 11 relief appearances as well as two wins. He has 18 strikeouts in 16.2 innings, opponents batting .138 against him.

JONAH WITH A JOLT

Junior infielder Jonah Bride has reached base in 11 straight games. Bride drove in runs in both Saturday and Sunday’s victories vs. Alabama. Bride is hitting .273 (21-for-77) with 13 runs scored and 11 RBI to go along with a .380 on-base percentage. He has walked 10 times to just five strikeouts.

ROW WITH IT

Junior infielder Justin Row hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning as Carolina defeated Alabama 6-5. Row is hitting .300 (6-for-20) with four RBI and three runs scored in 10 games played with four starts.

GREAT SCOTT

Senior right-hander Reed Scott pitched 1.1 scoreless innings of relief in the 4-2 loss to Alabama. Scott is 1-1 with two saves in nine relief appearances and a 2.70 ERA. Opponents are batting .227 against him in 23.1 innings of work.

CATCHING UP WITH CULLEN

Sophomore catcher Chris Cullen reached base three times in the 6-5 win vs. Alabama going 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored. Cullen is hitting .259 (14-for-54) with four homers, 13 RBI and a .385 on-base percentage.

DYNAMIC DESTINO

Junior outfielder Alex Destino went 2-for-4 with a RBI in the 3-0 win vs. Charleston Southern. Destino is batting .291 (25-for-86) with 12 runs scored and a team-high 19 RBI. He has a .367 on-base percentage and a .477 slugging. Destino is tied for team lead with four homers as well.

OLSON PROVIDES A SPARK

Sophomore outfielder Jacob Olson went 2-for-4 with a key three-run homer in the 7-1 win over Tennessee. Olson is hitting .268 (22-for-82) for the season with four homers and 13 RBI and a .341 on-base percentage. He has three doubles, a triple and 14 runs scored. Olson has six multi-hit games this year.

JOHNSON BRINGS THE HEAT

Junior right-hander Tyler Johnson pitched a scoreless inning of relief for his fourth save of the season in the 2-0 win at Clemson. Johnson has four saves in five relief appearances. He has struck out 12 in 6.2 innings of work out of the bullpen.

Johnson struck out five of six batters he faced for his third save of the year in the 8-4 win over Appalachian State. He earned two saves the previous week with 1.1 innings of work in the 5-4 win over Charlotte followed by a scoreless ninth inning in which he struck out the side in the 4-3 victory over Wright State on Friday night.

LATTA LIGHTNING

Freshman right-hander Colby Lee earned his first career win in relief in the 10-2 win at Tennessee. He pitched four scoreless innings with just one hit allowed and struck out five. He is 1-0 on the year with a 1.17 ERA in two appearances. Lee has nine strikeouts in 7.2 innings with opponents batting .154 against him.

STOKES IS RISING

Junior infielder Madison Stokes went 2-for-3 with a double and a homer in the 10-2 win over Tennessee. He also doubled and went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a RBI in the 7-1 victory over the Volunteers. Stokes is hitting .210 (17-for-81) with a team-high six doubles as well as three homers, nine RBI and 13 runs scored.

BLAIR ON BASE

Sophomore outfielder Danny Blair was 1-for-2 with a RBI and a run scored in the 4-2 win over Alabama on Sunday. He has four stolen bases on the year and a .333 on-base percentage.

LAWSON WINS AGAIN

Sophomore right-hander Graham Lawson earned his second win of the season after he allowed just two hits and struck out two batters in the longest outing of his career, a five inning stint in the 3-0 win vs. Charleston Southern.

PARKE’S FIRST SAVE

Junior left-hander John Parke earned his first career save in the 12-5 win over The Citadel. Parke allowed just one run on three hits in three innings and struck out a career-high five batters.

THE MORRIS CODE

Freshman right-hander Cody Morris made his first SEC start and his second start of the year in the 10-2 win over Tennessee. Morris allowed just one run on three hits in 3.2 innings with three walks and four strikeouts. Morris has a 1.35 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched. Morris is the scheduled starter for South Carolina on Tuesday at The Citadel.

SOUTH CAROLINA 2017 HONOR ROLL

Danny Blair

Rated No. 105 best outfielder in the nation by D1Baseball

Rated No. 126 best prospect in the nation for 2018 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Jonah Bride

Rated No. 25 best third baseman in the nation by D1Baseball (March 22)

Carlos Cortes

Rated No. 1 freshman in the SEC by Baseball America

Rated No. 1 impact freshman in the SEC by D1Baseball

Rated No. 4 best freshman in the nation by D1Baseball

Rated No. 13 best freshman in the nation by Perfect Game

Rated No. 14 best prospect in the SEC for 2018 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Rated No. 14 best prospect in the SEC for 2018 MLB Draft by Perfect Game

Rated No. 37 best prospect in the nation for 2018 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Rated No. 53 best outfielder in the nation by D1Baseball

Chris Cullen

Named to Johnny Bench Award Watch List

Rated No. 7 best prospect in the SEC for 2018 MLB Draft by Baseball America

Rated No. 11 best prospect in the SEC for 2018 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Rated No. 22 best catcher in the nation by D1Baseball (March 22)

Rated No. 22 best prospect in the nation for 2018 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Rated No. 85 best overall sophomore in the nation by Perfect Game

Wil Crowe

Named to USA Baseball’s Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List

Preseason All-America 3rd Team (Baseball America)

Rated No. 6 best prospect in the SEC for 2017 MLB Draft by Baseball America

Rated No. 7 best prospect in the SEC for 2017 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Rated No. 9 best prospect in the SEC for 2017 MLB Draft by Perfect Game

Rated No. 15 best college prospect in the nation for 2017 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Rated No. 17 best overall junior in the nation by Perfect Game

Rated No. 19 best overall prospect in the nation for 2017 MLB Draft by Baseball America (March 23)

Rated No. 23 best starting pitcher in the nation by D1Baseball (March 23)

Rated No. 36 best overall prospect in the nation for 2017 MLB Draft by MLB.com

Alex Destino

Preseason All-America 2nd Team (NCBWA)

Preseason All-SEC Team (Perfect Game)

Preseason All-SEC 2nd Team (SEC Coaches Poll)

Rated No. 16 best prospect in the SEC for 2017 MLB Draft by Perfect Game

Rated No. 19 best outfielder in the nation by D1Baseball

Rated No. 21 best prospect in the SEC for 2017 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Rated No. 45 best overall junior in the nation by Perfect Game

Rated No. 83 best college prospect in the nation for 2017 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Adam Hill

Rated No. 6 best prospect in the SEC for 2018 MLB Draft by Baseball America

Rated No. 6 best prospect in the SEC for 2018 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Rated No. 11 best prospect in the nation for 2018 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Rated No. 15 best prospect in the SEC for 2018 MLB Draft by Perfect Game

Rated No. 34 best starting pitcher in the nation by D1Baseball (March 23)

Rated No. 49 best overall sophomore in the nation by Perfect Game

TJ Hopkins

Rated No. 31 best prospect in the SEC for 2018 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Rated No. 36 best outfielder in the nation by D1Baseball

Rated No. 91 best prospect in the nation for 2018 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Tyler Johnson

Named to NCBWA Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List

Preseason All-America 1st Team (D1Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game)

Preseason All-SEC First Team (SEC Coaches Poll)

Preseason All-SEC Team (Perfect Game)

Rated No. 1 reliever in the nation by D1Baseball

Rated No. 12 best prospect in the SEC for 2017 MLB Draft by Perfect Game

Rated No. 13 best prospect in the SEC for 2017 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Rated No. 14 best prospect in the SEC for 2017 MLB Draft by Baseball America

Rated No. 30 best overall junior in the nation by Perfect Game

Rated No. 32 best college prospect in the nation for 2017 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Cody Morris

Rated No. 16 impact freshman in the SEC by D1Baseball

Rated No. 23 best prospect in the SEC for 2018 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Rated No. 32 best freshman in the nation by D1Baseball

Rated No. 62 best prospect in the nation for 2018 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Rated No. 159 best starting pitcher in the nation by D1Baseball

Brandon Murray

Rated No. 209 best college prospect in the nation for 2017 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Jacob Olson

Rated No. 34 best prospect in the SEC for 2018 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Rated No. 101 best prospect in the nation for 2018 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

John Parke

Rated No. 303 best college prospect in the nation for 2017 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Josh Reagan

Named to NCBWA Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List

Preseason All-America 3rd Team (Collegiate Baseball)

Rated No. 12 best reliever in the nation by D1Baseball

Clarke Schmidt

Named to USA Baseball’s Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List

Preseason All-America 1st Team (NCBWA)

Preseason All-America 2nd Team (Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, Perfect Game)

Rated No. 8 best prospect in the SEC for 2017 MLB Draft by Baseball America

Rated No. 9 best prospect in the SEC for 2017 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Rated No. 10 best prospect in the SEC for 2017 MLB Draft by Perfect Game

Rated No. 10 best starting pitcher in the nation by D1Baseball (March 23)

Rated No. 15 best college prospect in the nation for 2017 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Rated No. 22 best overall junior in the nation by Perfect Game

Rated No. 25 best overall prospect in the nation for 2017 MLB Draft by Baseball America (March 23)

Rated No. 35 best overall prospect in the nation for 2017 MLB Draft by MLB.com

Recognized as having the “Best Control” of all pitchers in the SEC by Baseball America

Madison Stokes

Rated No. 21 best shortstop in the nation by D1Baseball (Preseason)

Rated No. 188 best college prospect in the nation for 2017 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

LT Tolbert

Rated No. 25 best second baseman in the nation by D1Baseball

Rated No. 35 best prospect in the SEC for 2018 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Rated No. 103 best prospect in the nation for 2018 MLB Draft by D1Baseball