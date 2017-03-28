Governor McMaster Names Board of Economic Advisors Chairman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Gov. Henry McMaster has named a former business and banking executive to lead South Carolina’s economic advisory board.

Edward Grimball of Edisto Island is the next chairman of the Board of Economic Advisors, which reviews and approves revenue projections that lawmakers use to write the state budget.

McMaster said Tuesday he’s confident the board under Grimball will provide reliable research and analysis.

The governor’s office says the 72-year-old Grimball is a South Carolina-licensed certified public accountant.

Grimball was chief financial officer of Hydro Photon, a company in Maine that makes portable water purifiers. He was previously a vice president and CFO at Whitney Holding Co., the New Orleans parent of Whitney National Bank.

He succeeds Chad Walldorf, who was appointed by then-Gov. Nikki Haley after she took office in 2011.