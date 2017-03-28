Harvest Hope Food Bank Needs Donations, say Officials

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A local food bank is in need of donations.

According to officials with Harvest Hope Food Bank, they’re facing a shortage this time of year, they tell ABC Columbia News the warehouses are down to less than a day’s supply.

Harvest Hope is the state’s largest food bank, covering 20 counties and feeding nearly 50,000 people each week.

If you’d like to donate, here are some of the items officials say they need: canned fruits and vegetables, canned meats, peanut butter, shelf stable foods, pastas, diapers, and formula.