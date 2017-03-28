Does magician John Tudor have something up his sleeve?

Magician John Tudor showed Tyler Ryan a few tricks on Good Morning Columbia

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)– “Magic is loads of fun, but also enhances social skills, self confidence, problem solving, and public speaking skills,” says John Tudor of his life-long discipline of magic.

For nearly three decades, Tudor has been wowing audiences all over the globe with his magic shows ranging from close up card tricks to larger than life full-blown stage performances.

On April 1, Tudor is hosing a magic workshop for children (big and small) at the Columbia Children’s Theatre. The program, which is back by demand, will teach some tricks of the trade, as well as important skills such as presenting and communicating.

Tickets for the event at the theatre, which is located in the Richland Fashion Mall are $25. For more information, you can call 803-691-4548 or check out the website HERE.