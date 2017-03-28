Midlands Restaurants Win Big During March Madness

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- The Gamecocks basketball teams aren’t the only ones catching wins, Midlands restaurants have been cashing in W’s as well.

Some owners say the NCAA Tournament games have brought in their largest crowds.

“Game nights are extraordinary,” Natalia Gathers, Wild Wings Cafe Bartender said.

If you can’t go to the party then bring it to you! That seems to be the motto for Gamecock fans who have been hitting up local bars on game nights.

“I forget I’m at work at those moments when we’re cheering and jumping around throwing napkins,” Wild Wings Cafe Bartender, Mark Mallone said. “I have to remind myself that I’m still on the clock.”

“Business has been crazy,” Pawleys General Manager, Kayla Patanian said. “We started off with St. Patricks day and that’s kind of a big swing for business in general, but the excitement for the basketball game has been enormous.”

Mallon says since the Gamecocks have been winning in the NCAA Tournament they’ve been busier than usually.

“We’re ten times busier than usual,” Mallon said. ” I’ve been here 4 years and Friday night was the busiest I’ve ever been here. That’s busier than St. Patricks day, and all those other days.”

Fans celebrating Sunday night’s historic win brought in epic crowds to Five Points.

“It’s been crazy here,” Yesterday’s Tavern Bartender, Jullian Scott said. “People were lined up outside.”

These local spots say they hope the madness in the Midlands never ends.

“I hope it gets people to Columbia and make people excited to come see the city,” Patanian said.