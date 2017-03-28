Through a Mother’s Eyes: PJ Dozier’s Mom Shares Her Experience

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- The road to the final four hasn’t an easy one for the players, but behind every athlete is someone who pushes them.

For Sophomore PJ Dozier that someone is the woman who knows him best, his mom.

PJ’s mom, Theresa said she’s put a lot of time and money into his future since he was 5 years old.

“I spent majority of my lifetime in a gym somewhere on somebodies bench cheering my children on,” Theresa said.

Theresa is a hardworking mother of three, who put a lot of time and money investing in her children’s dreams.

“If your child shows a huge interest in something then it’s your responsibility to feed them to embrace it, and to encourage them,” Theresa said.

Since he was a child Pj showed a natural ability.

“Pretty much from about the age of 4 or 5, he just really showed the talent with basketball,” Theresa said.

Call it a mothers intuition, but Theresa says she knew her son was meant to be a basketball player.

“I kind of knew,” Theresa said. “It wasn’t anything taught, it was just a natural talent that he had.”

Theresa has mothered on many different levels including professional. At any of her sons games she takes pride in being the most vocal.

“My daughters always say ‘would you stop yelling he can’t hear you,’ and I say ‘he tells me he can so I’m going to continue to cheer as loud as I can.”

USC alum, Asia Dozier and her brother Pj have a bond like no other.

“To watch your little brother who you know you’ve watched growing up his entire life to be on one of the biggest stages of basketball and performing well, and the team performing well, it’s like reliving my own playing career right now,” Asia said.

“They are each others worst critic, but at the end of the day that’s been really beneficial for them both because they both know the game,” Theresa said.

With this new chapter in the Gamecocks Cinderella story, Theresa says she’s fortunate to see her baby boy make it to the final four.

“To be able to say that my son is apart of it is a very proud moment for me,” Theresa said.

The Dozier family has a long family legacy with the Gamecocks.

Pj’s sister, Asia, played for Dawn Staley. His dad, Perry….and, uncle Terry, known as the twin towers, both played for South Carolina from 1985-1989.