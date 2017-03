Paul Ryan Says Devin Nunes Shouldn’t Recuse Himself from Russia Investigation





House Speaker Paul Ryan today reiterated his solidarity with Rep. Devin Nunes, saying the House Intelligence Committee chairman should not recuse himself from the Russia investigation.

When asked today whether he thought Nunes should recuse himself and whether he knows the source of Nunes’ information on alleged incidental collection of information from the Trump presidential campaign, Ryan said simply, “No and no.”