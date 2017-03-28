SC State Continues Spring Practices

ORANGEBURG, SC (SCSU) – South Carolina State resume spring drills after a few days off with its fifth of 15 workouts Tuesday (Mar. 27) morning in a 6:15 a.m. session.

With a full week of spring drills behind them, the Bulldogs continue to work on installation of offense and defensive schemes, along with special team drills.

“We are almost half way finish with the spring and things are moving really fast,” said head coach Buddy Pough. Things are coming together on schedule and for the most part we have some players that we think can help us become a really good football team.”

Pough stated, “There is still some concern at depth with the offensive line, but the quarterbacks are showing signs of growth, and overall we have no major injuries to have us (coaches) worried at this point. “

South Carolina State will hold two scrimmages during the spring on Saturday, April 1st and, April 8th and will end drills with the Apr.15th annual Garnet and Blue Spring game.

Prior to the game on Friday, April 14th, the Department of Athletics will hold its Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony that was originally scheduled for Sept. 8, but was cancelled due to Hurricane Matthew.

Season tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by calling (803) 536-8579 or visiting the Athletic Ticket Office. For more information on Bulldog Football visit www.scsuathletics.com or call the Office of Athletic Media Relations at (803)-536-7060.

2017 Spring Football Practice Schedule

6# Thursday, March 30 6:15 a.m.

7# Friday, March 31 4:15 p.m.

8# Saturday, April 1 2:00 p.m. Scrimmage

9# Tuesday, April 4 6:15 a.m.

10# Thursday, April 6 6:15 a.m.

11# Friday, April 7 4:15 p.m.

12# Saturday, April 8 2:00 p.m. Scrimmage

13# Tuesday, April 11 6:15 a.m.

14# Thursday, April 13 6:15 a.m.

15# Saturday, April 15 12:00 p.m. Junior Day 1:00 p.m. Spring Game