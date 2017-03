UN Ambassador Wants “Realistic” Ban of Nuclear Weapons

Washington, DC (WOLO) — The US says they are not supporting a push from the UN to ban all nuclear weapons. The move puts the United States in sink with 39 other countries boycotting the international treaty to ban nukes.

Ambassador Nikki Haley says the U.S. would like to see a nuclear free world but admits we have to be “realistic” about how to get there while protecting people.