3 Storm Chasers Die in Texas Crash





Three storm chasers died in a car crash in Texas, according to authorities.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a black Chevy Suburban was traveling northbound on Farm to Market Road 1081 before it disregarded a stop sign and collided with a black Jeep that was traveling westbound on Farm to Market Road 2794, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a press release.

The two-car crash occurred about five miles west of the city of Spur, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Both drivers and one passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said, adding that all three people were storm chasers.

The driver of the Suburban was identified by police as Kelley Gene Williamson, 57, of Cassville, Missouri. Police said he was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. The passenger in the Suburban, Randall Delane Yarnall, 55, also of Cassville, was wearing his seatbelt, police said.

“This afternoon we learned that three people died in a car accident in Texas, including two contractors for the Weather Channel, Kelley Williamson and Randy Yarnall,” the Weather Channel said in a statement. “Kelley and Randy were beloved members of the weather community. We are saddened by this loss and our deepest sympathies go out to the families and loved ones of all involved.”

The driver of the Jeep was identified as Corbin Lee Jaegar, 25, of Peoria, Arizona. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time, police said.

The location of the crash was either in or near an area under a tornado warning, ABC News Lubbock affiliate KAMC reported. A tornado watch is in effect for Dickens County until 11 p.m.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for from Del Rio to Amarillo until about 9 p.m. Tuesday, with large hail and tornadoes possible. Fourteen million Americans from Texas to Oklahoma may be affected by possible storms overnight.

ABC News’ Jessica Zellermayer and Melissa Griffin contributed to this report.