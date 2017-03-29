33-Year State Senator in Court on Misconduct Allegations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Long-time South Carolina Sen. John Courson will appear in court to answer accusations that he pocketed more than $130,000 in campaign donations over six years.

The 72-year-old Columbia Republican maintains the charges are false.

A bond hearing is scheduled Wednesday afternoon in Columbia. The state grand jury indicted Courson earlier this month on misconduct in office and using campaign donations for personal expenses.

Courson’s attorney says he is eager to fight the allegations in front of a jury. Until the case is resolved, Courson is suspended from the seat he’s held for 33 years.

All three charges are tied to Courson’s payments between 2006 and 2012 to veteran GOP strategist Richard Quinn, who has not been charged.

The indictment is part of Prosecutor David Pascoe’s probe into possible Statehouse corruption.