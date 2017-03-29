Cottontown Reawakening with New Businesses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A block of empty warehouses and garages off North Main in Cottontown is getting a second chance at life.

Indah Coffee Company and Circa Barber are opening shop in the 2200 block of Sumter Street in April. While the two businesses are not new to Columbia, they are new to the area.

Casone Development Group president Frank Casone says after The War Mouth, a restaurant housed in a former auto body shop, experienced success, he bought three more buildings around it. He’s filled two out of three – he said it was “too early” to tell us the other new tenant coming to the area.

Nick and Stefanie Hauser, the owners of Indah, say Cottontown is a natural fit for their business concept. They’ve wanted to open a storefront for years. The couple serves coffee every Saturday at Soda City Farmers Market and sells coffee to restaurants across the Midlands.

They say the focus of their new shop is coffee. They want to share their knowledge about the drink with Columbia residents. The Hausers have set up a cupping room for coffee tastings, along with a roaster room with a picture window, which patrons can watch through.

Circa Barber’s space is adjacent to the cafe. The Main Street favorite is expanding.

A brewery, called Cottontown Brew Lab, is set to open just next to The War Mouth on Franklin later this year.