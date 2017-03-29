Festival Celebrating River to Showcase Musicians, Gamecock Basketball

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Midlands residents can celebrate the beauty of Columbia’s Congaree River, while listening to local musicians and watching the Gamecocks play in their first Final Four bid.

The 7th River Rocks Music Festival takes place Saturday, April 1, behind Founders Park, starting at noon. The annual festival features a full lineup of musical acts, along with drinks from Sweetwater Brewing Company and bites from local food trucks.

Congaree Riverkeeper Bill Stangler, who helped organize the celebration, says after the Gamecocks won their Elite Eight game Sunday night, he rearranged the schedule, secured a projector and giant screen, and now, festival goers can watch the men’s basketball team take on Gonzaga at 6:09 p.m. Saturday. Stangler says, instead of jumping into a fountain after a victory, fans can simply dunk in the Congaree River.

All proceeds from the event go to the Congaree Riverkeeper’s mission of keeping our waterways clean, and promoting responsible recreation on and along them.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in free.