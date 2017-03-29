Fighting “apathy”, Frank Martin and the Gamecocks prevailed

The Gamecocks are two wins away from a basketball championship.

Those are words Frank Martin had to fight for five years ago when he stepped on campus.

In his half-decade on campus at South Carolina, the Gamecocks have increased wins in each season, with the exception of his second season when the win total (14) stayed the same. But his first winning season in the SEC came only last season, with an 11-7 mark.

That record, combined with the lack of enthusiasm–“apathy” as Martin suggests– from fans and the community left the Cuban American head coach with an enormous rebuilding challenge away from the court.

But now, with school attendance records already broken, Gamecock basketball is becoming iconic, and Frank’s dream is alive.