Gamecocks Join Bolen Motorsports for the Alpha Energy 250

COLUMBIA, SC (USC SID) — The University of South Carolina is joining forces with Bolen Motorsports for this weekend’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at Martinsville Speedway to showcase both the University’s Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams securing Final Four berths in the 2017 NCAA Tournament. The No. 66 will feature a special Gamecock paint scheme this Saturday in support of both teams and their bids for National Championships.

South Carolina became the 10th school in NCAA history to send its men’s and women’s teams to the Final Four in the same year. For the Gamecock men, this is their first trip to the Final Four in school history and the women’s second in three years.

Bolen Motorsports and driver Ross Chastain are returning to action this Saturday at Martinsville Speedway, carrying the momentum of a top 10 Finish at Atlanta earlier this month. With the overwhelming success of Gamecock basketball in recent weeks, the race team is hoping to capture a little Gamecock magic for this weekend’s race.

Team owner Jeff Bolen, an alumnus of the University of South Carolina, thought it was a great opportunity to showcase the University and their athletic programs success. “What an honor it is to carry the Fighting Gamecocks along for our race this weekend,” said Jeff. “Gamecock fans are like none other and we look forward to the opportunity to showcase the success.”

The Carolina women’s team will take to the court Friday against Stanford at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2. Saturday will see Bolen Motorsports take to the track at 3 p.m. on Fox with the Gamecock men’s basketball team taking on Gonzaga with a 6:09 p.m. tip off on CBS.