Inside Court: Senator Courson Bond Hearing

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Longtime Republican Senator John Courson is free on bond after attending a court hearing Wednesday in Richland County.

Courson appeared before a judge on ethics charges, charges he denies.

Courson was given a $16 Thousand Dollar personal recognizance bond.

A grand jury indicted Courson on misconduct in office charges earlier this month.